Treat Yourself To An Amazing Asian Experience At The Fatty Bao!

I went here for lunch yesterday! The ambience of the place is very serene and soothing! I loved it!it gives all the Asian vibes you need! The staff is also very courteous. They helped us understand the dishes well and even how to eat them! We ordered a passion mule and bora-bora for cocktails, rainbow rolls, and spicy tofu & radish cake bao for appetizers, via Malaysia ramen noodles, custard apple Pannacotta, and avocado and cream cheese! The food here is purely authentic Asian food! Passion mule is rum-based. It is sweet, fizzy and a cocktail to savor! Loved it! Highly recommended from my side! Bora bora is also good, it's voda based and very refreshing! Rainbow rolls: colourfull sushi rolls made with rice, tofu, and avocado & cucumber! Damn Yum. Personally my favorite from the afternoon! Looked very tempting and tasted even better! It's definitely Spicy Tofu & Radish cake Bao was also very good! Bao is very soft and the filling is spicy and tasteful! Recommended! Via Malaysia Ramen noodles are a definite try for all the people who love coconut curries!. Slightly on the lines of Know suey but a more spicy version! Tasted very well! Both the desserts were amazing. Special mention about the raspberry caviar that was topped on the custard apple panna cotta and orange caviar served with avocado cream cheese. So finely made! Pannacotta is served with litchee ice cream which added more flavor to the dessert! Highly recommended from my side! Avocado cream cheese is also very tasty. The avocado is made out of cream cheese and milk chocolate. Very thoughtful dish and very yummy too! Overall our experience at The Fatty Bao was a delight for us! Go for it!