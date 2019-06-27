Bow Wow! Mumbaikars, Here's Where You Need To Head For Your Dose Of Unconditional Love

Tired with the ‘pets not allowed’ policy in most of the restaurant, Café Pefe came up with the idea of creating an accepting and beautiful place for you and your pooch to dine at. Be it a dinner, lunch or a party celebration, Café Pefe provides a perfect venue for you and your pets you have fun and interact with others in a safe, hygienic and friendly environment. Their delectable menu has been curated with some great ingredients and also offers a variety of cuisines. Try their Italy national soup (INR 225) and 'Cat’atouille (INR 485) which is made with grilled pesto cottage cheese and spinach in ratatouille sauce. When it comes to pizzas, their Om Shaanti Om Pizza (INR 375) and the Bum-Chick-A-Bum pizza (INR 495) is absolutely amazing. Apart from these, they have a wide variety of pastas, risottos, rice, Thai dishes, burgers, salads and more.

P.S.- They also have a delicious menu for your junior friends to lap up, don't forget to check that out. Make sure your pet tries their special cookies and gravy!