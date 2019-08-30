Bounce Baby Bounce: Unleash The Inner Kid In You At These Trampoline Parks In The City

We've all been to amusement parks as kids, and jumped on trampolines with sheer excitement. But life happens as we grow up and parks become passe. However, when it comes to the trampoline scene, Mumbai has quite a few of them for adults. These trampoline parks not only help you de-stress, but also bring out the inner child in you. So if you're game, pick one from the list that's closest to where you live, grab your people, and enjoy a bouncy weekend.
Let's Play-Indoor Trampoline Park
This one in Andheri has our heart. You can ditch the usual clubbing scene on Saturdays and head here instead. They provide non-slippery socks to every person here and the trampoline courts are sturdy, with foams that are of a very high quality. And if too much of bouncing makes you too tired, you can do a free-fall on their 20-ft airbag.
Price: INR 610 on weekdays; INR 695 on weekends (both for an hour)
Fun O Factory, R City Mall
This one's an adult trampoline park inside R City Mall, and is the perfect place to get your adrenaline flowing. If you've free-falling fantasies that you've been looking to fulfil, somersault into the foam pit directly from the trampoline. In case you're still not satisfied, try the 'trust fall' from the top of the rock-climbing wall to the trampoline.
Price: INR 400 on weekdays; INR 450 on weekends (both for an hour)
#LBBTip: Don't forget to carry a pair of non-slippery, firm socks. And keep an ID proof if your looks defy your age.
Happy Planet, Phoenix Marketcity
Happy Planet's an indoor play area at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla and attracts a lot of people for the kind of games and recreational facilities it has. Our favourite, however, is their trampoline area that caters to all age groups. You can even book it for an entire day for a large group.
Price: INR 400 on weekdays as well as weekends, for 45 minutes.
SMAAASH
Hands down the biggest trampoline park that's there in Mumbai, Smaaash doesn't really need any praises when it comes to being awesome. The rates are also cheaper comparatively, and you can jump for as many times as you want to.
Price: INR 149 from Monday to Thursday; INR 199 from Friday to Sunday.
Zingeria
This one's inside the Metro Junction Mall in Kalyan East. Though not too popular, it makes it in the list for the amazing set of activities that it offers. We shall, however, focus on our favorite activity, which is trampoline. Though mainly for children, they take in adults who're below 5.8 ft in height (which is pretty bizarre but we're making do with it coz its a fun place to be at.)
Price: INR 80 on weekdays; INR 110 on weekends (for fifteen minutes, per person)
S A S Amusement PVT LTD
You'll find this fun park behind the Monginis Factory in Andheri. And apart from having a gala time at their trampo-park, you can also book it for corporate or personal recreational activities. There's also an inhouse cafe that SAS has, so if you're tired AF post all the jumping around, maybe grab a tall glass of juice.
Price: INR 695 on weekdays and weekends (for an hour)
Bounce
This one's inside the Infiniti Mall in Malad and is quite massive. Imagine more than 90 interconnected trampolines with the Big Bag, Slam Dunk and Dodgeball courts rolled in. Do we already have your attention?
Price: INR 449 on weekdays and INR 539 on weekends
