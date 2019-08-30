Bounce Baby Bounce: Unleash The Inner Kid In You At These Trampoline Parks In The City

This one in Andheri has our heart. You can ditch the usual clubbing scene on Saturdays and head here instead. They provide non-slippery socks to every person here and the trampoline courts are sturdy, with foams that are of a very high quality. And if too much of bouncing makes you too tired, you can do a free-fall on their 20-ft airbag.

Price: INR 610 on weekdays; INR 695 on weekends (both for an hour)