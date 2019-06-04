This Resturant In Thane Serves Fabulous Food And Has Good Decors

TRP - Thane Republic Lounge, Thane West. We had finally recently been to much awaited TRP - Thane Republic Lounge, Thane's happening place to visit located at Castalia, The Walk High Street, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West. The ambience is classy & you will love the decors. The staff are pleasant & cooperative while placing orders & service time is good. Let's move onto food & drinks we had tried here. With scortchy summer, we opted several chilling drinks Mojito, Moscow Mule & Watermelon TRP Special. All of them were refreshing & soothing with every sip. For appetizers, we had Grilled Chicken Red Wine Sauce, it was superb in plating & flaming chicken made it crispier & juicy to the core. Amazing dish to have certainly. Funghi Cappuccino Soup, it smooth mushroom soup flavoured with spices & herbs. Every sip had lingering taste throughout. Good to try. Paneer Makhwali Roll, it was delicate & yummy in taste. Paneer was finely spiced up & its presentation was thumbs up. The quantity is good for sharing. Sea Food Salad, it was an awesome fusion of assorted seafood specialities with veggies & salad style topping. It was crisp & tasty to have it all. The quantity was more than satisfactory. TRP Fries, this special Fries is highly recommended to try out. Loaded with seasonings & sauces, they were crisp & finger licking tastes with every bite of it. For Mains, we had Mongolian Pot Rice, it was simply amazing in presentation & aroma was delicious. Its quantity was wholesome & every bite had a lingering spiciness. Overall, you will love the vibes here & have frequent visits sooner. Do checkout & enjoy TRP.