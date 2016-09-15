Ever Tried Garlic-Flavoured Chocolate? Head To Koko Chocolates In Andheri

Koko Chocolates, which was started in December of last year, manufactures single origin chocolates with ingredients sources from across the world. These are then infused with local flavours, which include garlic, fresh mint, hazelnut, coffee, lemon, vanilla bean extracts, orange rind, saffron, jasmine tea and many more.

And get this – you can even make your own chocolates. The chocolate experts will consult with you about the flavours you want – wasabi-flavoured chocolate, anyone?