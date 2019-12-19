Turn Your Meal Into A Story At Fable

Casual Dining

Fable

Juhu, Mumbai
Ashiyana Apartment, Shop 3, NS Road 13, Juhu, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Fable is a super cute restaurant based on a storybook theme, just as its name suggests. It's a great place for brunch, and you can expect it to be crowded on weekends. Plating is good, staff are polite. The food is great, we ordered batter fried prawns, pan seared chicken with salsa sauce, chicken skewers and a shepherds pie. Each and every dish was a delight. The flavours were unique so you didn't feel like you were ordering different versions of the same dish. The masala mango drink was interestingly good as well. Definitely recommended for brunch!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

