Drop By This Veg Restaurant To Have Huge Kathiawadi & Gujarati Unlimited Thali

Located inside Hotel Express Inn in Thane-Ghodbunder Road; Kansar is a Pure Veg Kathiawadi restaurant which serves Kathiawadi and Gujarati unlimited thali. They have valet parking available and the place is big enough so we do not need reservation although during peak days you might expect 15-20 minutes waiting. I visited this place with my fellow friends on a Wednesday afternoon. The restaurant is designed in Gujarati style with wooden cushioned chairs and tables and also the frames and showpieces depict Gujarati culture. The servers serve you with a smile and they do not stop serving you till you tell them no so keep this in mind too. Their spread comprises of varieties of far sans, 2-3 types of dals, different vegetables, assorted rotis, and a sweet (it was Puran Poli for us on that day) along with cold chass to relish. Overall, their food is authentic Gujarati style which is served with whole heart and smile. Their thali priced at 299 plus GST which was a fair deal looking at the unlimited good food they offer to relish on the taste buds.