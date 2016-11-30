Use These Adorable Animal Cards To Say Sorry After A Mean PMS Streak

We are fans of just about everything drawn up so cutely by Bangalore-based illustrator-designer Alicia Souza, who has got quite a charming way with her fun relatable drawings, and outright obsession with cats and dogs.

We love her PMS collection {stands for Post-mean streak, but we know what it really means}, which is full of ‘sorry’ cards made up of a very carefully combination of cute animals and puns, each for INR 120.

With an cow asking forgiveness for being moo-dy, duck apologising for crazy quack behaviour and a giraffe saying sorry for having a long face, who can stay mad at you?