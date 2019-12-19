A Pure Veg Fine-Dine Space Which Serves Amazing Indian Cuisine

Sasuraal is a pure veg fine dine place just adjacent to Sanpada Railway station. As the name they have a fine dine called Sasuraal and a banquet joined to it named Maeka. The interiors are awesome and have very spacious seatings. Their staff is also very courteous and friendly. The place serves Indian cuisine just awesome but they serve some delectable street food as well like their Special Bambaiya Sandwich which was too good in taste. Also loved their Paneer hilltop and Irani Tikki both of them tasted very well and has true Indian flavours which spiced up my taste buds. The place is best for huge family hangouts as well as for friends get together as they have too much variety in Veg and their Jalfrezi sabji with some butter naan is a desire to have. And the place has a very happening environment.