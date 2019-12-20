Did You Know About This Secluded Beach Where You Will Find Zero Tourists?

Located north of Shastri River in Maharashtra, the beach is connected to other parts of the state, and is approximately 50 km from the National Highway 17 and 290 kms from Mumbai. Though it does not have its own airport or railway station, Velneshwar is easily accessible through rail and road. You can hop on a bus and get there in about 6 hours.



Velneshwar is not a very popular tourist destination {which is a good thing we suppose}, and hence does not have a blooming staying scene. But there’s a seaside resort called Kinara Beach House where you can stay. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s got the view. You can just sit in the balcony with a beer {or whatever floats your boat}. As for the food, you can gorge on local Konkani fare. If you prefer the road less-travelled, Velneshwar is where you should head. And if Goa seems to be the place to avoid, you can hop on a bus and be here in half the time it takes to get to Goa.