Take A Walk On The Wild Side With Crocodile Spotting At Vihar Lake

Considered to be the largest lake of Mumbai, Vihar Lake was constructed in 1860 on the Salsette group of islands. This area is secluded and infested with crocodiles, which are often found basking in the sun. If you’re a nature-lover like us, and prefer to get away once in while but don’t want to invest time in travelling far, this is the spot for you. It’s easily accessible and one can reach there by boarding a bus, train, or by hiring an auto or a taxi.

You will be graced with the presence of several migratory and native birds, serene surroundings, lush vegetation and beautiful view of the hills. Team it up with a trip to Kanheri caves and sort out your weekend already.