Disco Room, Pool & A Jacuzzi: This Luxury Villa Near Mumbai Is A Dream Come True

This 5-BHK villa has interiors that are tastefully done up, where the living room opens up to a gorgeous deck with a private pool, a gazebo and a garden with enough greenery to keep you happy.

Certain rooms have a deck with a swing for you to take in the lovely view (you get to see the hills!) and there's enough space in the villa to house around 20 people.

There's a separate pool room (if you're a fan), a lounge area that doubles up as a dance floor with twinkly lights on the ceiling, a section on the ground floor that's dedicated to card games, and the coziest outdoor and indoor seating areas.

Kune waterfalls are just a kilometer away from the property and you can also make your way to Bhushi Dam for a leisurely stroll.