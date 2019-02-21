Located in Lonavala, just about 5 kilometers from Bhushi Dam is Villa 41, a gorgeous property that boasts of all things modern and makes for the perfect getaway.
Disco Room, Pool & A Jacuzzi: This Luxury Villa Near Mumbai Is A Dream Come True
What Makes It Awesome
This 5-BHK villa has interiors that are tastefully done up, where the living room opens up to a gorgeous deck with a private pool, a gazebo and a garden with enough greenery to keep you happy.
Certain rooms have a deck with a swing for you to take in the lovely view (you get to see the hills!) and there's enough space in the villa to house around 20 people.
There's a separate pool room (if you're a fan), a lounge area that doubles up as a dance floor with twinkly lights on the ceiling, a section on the ground floor that's dedicated to card games, and the coziest outdoor and indoor seating areas.
Kune waterfalls are just a kilometer away from the property and you can also make your way to Bhushi Dam for a leisurely stroll.
Pro-Tip
You can get an Asian breakfast every morning at the villa. And one of the coolest things is that it has an elevator, so there's no need to struggle with climbing staircases in case you have elderly people who are with you or have luggage.
