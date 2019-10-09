Planning a vacay is always a challenge, especially when budget's a problem. But don't worry, because we have compiled a list of villas for less than INR 10,000 where you can chill out with your gang if you book now. Check it out!
Getaway Goals: Rent These Beautiful Villas In Maharashtra For Less Than INR 10,000
West Valley Farm Villa, Lavasa Road
West Valley Farm Villa is located on a 3 acre farm in Kharwade with a forest and faces the beautiful mountains. It is located in a gated community of weekend homes and one can take a stroll or a bicycle ride here in the evenings too. The villa boasts of a verandah that faces the mountains, ideal for the perfect morning with a cuppa to sip on. This is a fully furnished villa that will ensure you have a gala time with your gang while here.
Shell Out: INR 6,500 per night
How To Reach: Kharwade is around 42 minutes away from Lavasa, and driving down to the place is the best.
Serenity Villa, Mahagaon
Constructed in wood and bamboo, Serenity Villa is a well-furnished property located in Mahagaon, approximately 31 kilometres from Adlabs Imagica. With 3 bedrooms, it can accommodate upto 10 guests at a time, and is known to disconnect you from all forms of social media owing to the lack of mobile network in the area. We recommend Serenity Villa if you are looking at escaping the madness of the city and want to chill out only with your gang of select few.
Shell Out: INR 2,204 per night.
How To Reach: This one's not too close to Mumbai and the drive might be long, but be on the Aurangabad-Nagpur road and you're sorted.
Countryside Villa, Deolali
Countryside Villa has two storeys that house three lavish bedrooms and can accomodate 9 to 10 people. It's got an earthy vibe to it and has a red-shingled roof, with a grand swing inside the house in the living space, lanterns and lamps, and a lot more colorful home decor pieces adorning the plain white walls. The garden space and an outdoor seating arrangement is a bonus.
Shell Out: INR 7,581 per night
How To Reach: You can either take a train or drive down to Deolali. Its a four-hour blissful drive amidst greenery.
Kesar Villa, Lonavala
If getting some time off with your partner has been on your mind lately, this comes at a rather apt time. A villa that rests fabulously in the town of Lonavala, Kesar Villa is what vacation goals are made of. Perfectly adept to hold a party of sixteen, it boasts of modern architecture and dreamy interiors. With an outdoor pool to lounge at and a fully-equipped kitchen to run your culinary experiments, you can be assured that you're in for a good time here. With lush green fields flanking the bungalow, you will have lots of time to take it easy on the terrace or the numerous balconies here.
Shell Out: INR 8,523 per night
How To Reach: Lonavala isn't that far, obviously. So driving's a better option. But if you're fond of train journeys, take a local from Dadar or CST.
Pamodzi Farm House, Khambale
Pamodzi Farm House is situated between Nashik and Tryambakeshwar, not too far away from Mumbai. Head here if you want to experience peace and tranquility in the lap of nature. It is a fully furnished home with two spacious bedrooms that can easily accommodate upto 6 people comfortably. The farmhouse boasts of a rose garden, lawns, mango trees, rice fields, a large bird cage, lotus pond and a swing to chill out on.
Shell Out: INR 4,971 per night.
How To Reach: Khambale's a 3-hour drive from the city. Just drive down to the villa, because that's the only convenient way to reach here.
Rumourrs Sky Villa, Lonavala
Just a two hour drive away from Mumbai, we love the countryside vibe of this resort, tucked away in the ghats of Lonavala. This eco-friendly resort has a unique design for its villas. The resort offers two types of villas – four sky villas, and four earth villas. Sky villas are built on an elevated platform offering a panoramic view of the forests and ghats. Earth villas, on the other hand, are on the ground level, facing the swimming pool.
Shell Out: INR 7,200 onward
How To Reach: Again, travelling to Lonavala by a car is the best.
