Getaway Goals: Rent These Beautiful Villas In Maharashtra For Less Than INR 10,000

West Valley Farm Villa is located on a 3 acre farm in Kharwade with a forest and faces the beautiful mountains. It is located in a gated community of weekend homes and one can take a stroll or a bicycle ride here in the evenings too. The villa boasts of a verandah that faces the mountains, ideal for the perfect morning with a cuppa to sip on. This is a fully furnished villa that will ensure you have a gala time with your gang while here.

Shell Out: INR 6,500 per night

How To Reach: Kharwade is around 42 minutes away from Lavasa, and driving down to the place is the best.