Have You Tried Each One Of The Ten Kinds Of Maggi At Koolar & Co?

We’ve been fans of Koolar for as long as we can remember. Their deliciously tasty Irani chai and bun-maska combination is just the right amount of goodness the soul needs. We also love their super tasty keema-pav, which most patrons are fans of. But of late – and despite knowing about this for a while – we’ve been gorging on their super amazing Maggi menu which has our favourite noodles cooked up in 10 different ways. Yep, imagine these two-minute, utterly delicious noodles made even better? Hard to resist, we say!

Go here for their superb Maggi noodles in masala and cheese {INR 150}, Maggi noodles with egg {INR 120}, and their divine Maggi noodles with chicken {INR 150} or with chicken and cheese {INR 180}. Each of these variants possesses a unique taste, and our stomachs were definitely really happy upon consuming practically all of them. Don’t forget to have your Irani chai as a constant companion as you chow down on these yummies. If you’re greedy like us, then feel free to stuff yourselves with their other best-selling items too.