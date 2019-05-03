Mahabaleshwar Juice Centre For An Amazing Fruity Shakes

At Mahabaleshwar Juice Centre we tried three different shakes. One was strawberry, chocolate, and mango. Personally, I loved the strawberry shake and you might love it if you are a fan of strawberries. we get shakes in small as well as in the large glasses. The small ones cost 130 and the large one costs 170 INR. Moreover, one of the sweetest things is that they serve special shakes for diabetes people and aid for liver cleaner. For summers, this place can be your go-to place and also be a saviour.