Pop By For Some Latin Fun Night At Poco Loco

Bars

Poco Loco Tapas & Bar

Khar, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Navish House, Ground Floor, 99, SV Road, Khar West, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

I had recently visited Poco Loco which is a Spanish themed restaurant situated in Khar. It is pretty near from the station. The restaurant was pretty decent with good customized interiors. The lightings were a bit dull though. The service was average in terms of the popularity of this restaurant. However, the food items were quite delicious. I had ordered the following. Apperizers: Pollo Picante Al Queso Harrisa Lamb Cigar Poco Loco Open Chicken Tacos Mains: Paella Valenciana Roast Peri Peri Chicken Desserts: Baked Cheesecake Mixed Berry Caviar Overall, it was an enlightening experience. Food: 5/5 Service: 4/5 Ambience: 5/5

What Could Be Better?

The service was too slow. They should consider improving it.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

