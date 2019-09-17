Pop By For Some Latin Fun Night At Poco Loco

I had recently visited Poco Loco which is a Spanish themed restaurant situated in Khar. It is pretty near from the station. The restaurant was pretty decent with good customized interiors. The lightings were a bit dull though. The service was average in terms of the popularity of this restaurant. However, the food items were quite delicious. I had ordered the following. Apperizers: Pollo Picante Al Queso Harrisa Lamb Cigar Poco Loco Open Chicken Tacos Mains: Paella Valenciana Roast Peri Peri Chicken Desserts: Baked Cheesecake Mixed Berry Caviar Overall, it was an enlightening experience. Food: 5/5 Service: 4/5 Ambience: 5/5