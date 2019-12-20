Chow Down On Tasty & Pocket-Friendly Biryani At The Borivali Biryani Centre

If you’re a sucker for biryani and succulent kebabs, and you don’t want to spend a lot, and are willing to travel a bit {unless you already live in Borivali}, then you have got to drop by Borivali Biryani Centre a.k.a. BBC. While they have a good variety of food items on the menu, you must go there for their delicious mutton dum biryani {INR 180 for half} and prawns biryani {INR 230 for full}.

The meat is well cooked and the rice is well mixed with the masala. Also try their Noorani kebabs, which are basically stuffed chicken kebabs {INR 280}. The interiors of this eatery are strictly alright, but who really cares when the food is good? They also take party orders, in case you’d like to spread the joy with your peeps!