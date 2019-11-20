Gather Your Friends & Head Over To This Stunning Outlet In Lower Parel!

A lot many Mumbaikars have visited this place in the past but I have to tell you, you would want to visit this place "sheesha sky lounge" as they have renovated it & changed the look completely like uh see in my pictures. Isn't it lit? The seating in the indoors is quite comfortable and the outdoor is fascinating. Perfect spot to click bomb pictures. Food & ambience - Perfect spot for your weekend. It's not always about pizzas & burgers though that's my favourite. It was hardcore northern cuisine. - Murg Kadai Peshawari with choices of bread - Grilled Tandoori We also ordered for Melon Mashup which was soo refreshing and Iced tea and fresh. Hookah price stays at 1499rs. I personally loved the Melon Mashup guys