Has the slight chill in the air got you feeling hungry? Head to Oye Kake, renowned for its vegetarian authentic Amritsari cuisine; which has introduced its special items for the winter season: sarson da saag and makki di roti; gaajar da halwa and kake da naan.
Enjoy The Mumbai Winter With Delhi-Style Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Di Roti
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Chow Down
Sarson da saag and makki di roti: The most popular of all, this dish is only prepared in the winters. A Punjabi delicacy, this is served with makki di roti or corn bread. Oye Kake prepares this in home-made ghee and butter.
Oye Kake prepares gajar da halwa in ghee and dry fruits. Kake da naan is a triangular bread, a foot-long in size and is prepared in Amritsari paani topped with desi ghee. This signature preparation is best enjoyed with chole or Punjabi curries; and can usually never be finished alone.
You can also enjoy the stuffed kulchas {the restaurant sources water from Punjab in order to prepare kulchas}, the paneer kulcha, cheese kulcha, onion kulcha, gobi kulcha and more – all served with a portion of chole.
So, We're Saying...
Head here to warm up with some desi ghee goodness while the Mumbai winter is in full
