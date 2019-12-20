Enjoy The Mumbai Winter With Delhi-Style Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Di Roti

Sarson da saag and makki di roti: The most popular of all, this dish is only prepared in the winters. A Punjabi delicacy, this is served with makki di roti or corn bread. Oye Kake prepares this in home-made ghee and butter.

Oye Kake prepares gajar da halwa in ghee and dry fruits. Kake da naan is a triangular bread, a foot-long in size and is prepared in Amritsari paani topped with desi ghee. This signature preparation is best enjoyed with chole or Punjabi curries; and can usually never be finished alone.

You can also enjoy the stuffed kulchas {the restaurant sources water from Punjab in order to prepare kulchas}, the paneer kulcha, cheese kulcha, onion kulcha, gobi kulcha and more – all served with a portion of chole.