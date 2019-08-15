Whishbox Is The Quirkiest Shop In Town, And We're In Love

The shop is the size of a matchbox from the outside and the bright yellow exteriors do look inviting. As soon you enter, it’s a different world. Bright yellow walls, wooden furniture and all things quirky. It’s no more a matchbox, and is definitely bigger than your expensive 1BHK.

Whishbox came into being a few years ago, when four college friends decided to ‘jam’ with their designs. The idea was born over a conversation at a Starbucks in Kandivali. With products starting from INR 250 and upwards you can get your hands on their quirky cushion covers, handmade pens from Mooch, diaries made from khadi and loads of other quirky gifting options.



They have tons of gifting ideas which revolve around super heroes characters and popular fiction. For instance, they have a quirky miniature of the GoT throne and Batman themed pens. We also liked the neatly lined-up rows of small framed pictures on a wall. These were borne out of a collaboration with 3 Instagram accounts with exceptional pictures.



What we loved the most was a Scratch World Map. Hang this up your wall and add colours to the regions you've traveled. While this map will remind you to travel more often, it will also bring back the memories of your past travels. Bag this map at INR 850. A perfect gift for your friends who love traveling.