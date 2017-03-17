You Can't Resist The Creamy Lassi And Chhole Bhature At Vig In Chembur

If you’re new to Chembur, you can literally ask anyone there for directions to Vig because it’s that popular in the area. Located at Chembur Camp, the joint opens as early as 6am, which is why it is one of the favourite breakfast spots in the Chembur neighbourhood. Vig serves what tastes like yummy home good with typical Punjabi flavours. Go here to get some good kulchas, chhole puri/bhature, and have their lassi which is quite thick and creamy. Everything here is reasonably priced and you can have a wholesome meal for just INR 150 {and you won’t feel hungry after that for a while}.

The service here is fast, the food is good and place is hygienic. The only setback is the fact that the seating is limited, so we’d suggest you do a takeaway. The place is simple with no decor to boast of. Our all-time favourite here has to be the pattice-chole-pav with a big glass of lassi with extra malai. The lassi itself is so tempting that you cannot resist it.