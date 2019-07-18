Working In Lower Parel? Head To Integral Space For Yoga, Zumba And Salsa

Staying fit is important, but we don’t always manage to squeeze in time to actually get to working out. Our busy work lives take up all our time, and the free time is mostly spent by catching up on sleep or hanging out with buddies. So what if you manage to combine work and fitness in an easy way?

Well, if you work around Lower Parel, then here’s a place that might interest you. Integral Space offers a few fun and easy work out options that might motivate you to carry a sports shoes and tracks to your work. Go here if you’re looking to do zumba, yoga or salsa- three super amazing forms of staying fit. You can check out their Facebook page, website or find them on Fitternity.

They have classes between Monday to Saturday and you can either pay per class or for the whole month (and they’re priced well). If you sign up through Fitternity, you can also get a free trial session for the workout of your choice. The Integral Space also hosts creative events, have live music, do movie screenings, host seminars and workshops and much more, so remember, it’s not just the workout that you can go there for.