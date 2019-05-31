Hit Up This Lounge In Santacruz To Make Your Nights LIT

When it comes to partying at a late night lounge, nothing comes close to Yeda Republic. It's an amazing lounge situated Juhu, Santacruz. The ambience was the best thing about the evening. It had amazing lighting along with screening for football matches. Coming to the service, it was really quick. The food served was pretty fresh along with the drinks. We had ordered the following food items. APPETIZERS: Yeda Fire Chicken Wings Chicken Popcorn Bombay Duck Fry MAIN COURSE: Chicken Biryani DESSERT: Paan Falooda COCKTAILS: Black/White Russian Overall, it was an amazing experience.