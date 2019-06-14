Hop-On With Friends On The Weekends For Amazing Cocktails & Food

Yeda Republic being a place in Juhu is a good place to hop-on with friends on the weekends and even on some days in the weekdays especially in their events which they host. The ambience was at an extreme level with a prisoner theme and staff dressed in same. It has a great place to sit and chill with Match screening. I got a chance to visit this place and taste their best food which we ordered! Cocktails: Safe Sex on Beach, Mitha Nimboo, Long Island Ice Tea and Lipstick. Starters: Cheese Corn Nuggets, Chicken Popcorn, Tandoori Lollipop l, Barbeque Chicken Pizza and Mac N Cheese Pizza. Their Chicken biryani was the best I had in the main course and last but not the least to top everything up as cherry on the cake they served us with Paan Falooda and Chocolate Hazelnut Fondant which just filled our tummy with joy. They had amazing service and are not actually hard on the pocket to spend on as its worth the penny!