Zucchini Spaghetti, Quinoa Burger & More: Our Guide To The Wackiest Healthiest Dishes

It’s all Mama Mia at Terttulia with their zucchini spaghetti. They skip the flour based spaghetti and instead carve zucchini in the shape of spaghetti. It’s for anyone who doesn’t like to feel guilt, as not only is it a vegetarian dish, its comes with the aglio olio sauce which is blended really well. It’s a medium-sized potion, and the flavours are on point.