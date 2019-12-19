We Love That This Brand's Western Wear Is Made For The Indian Body Type

Do you remember the first time you bought something because it was new and trendy? Or the first time you bought something branded? We all want to stay on top of our game when it comes to fashion and why not? After all everyone needs to recognise their style!

There are many brands in India that contributed in making India stylish and one such is 109•F. Started in 2006 by Creative Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, 109•F became one of the leading brands in the women's western wear category in India. As time passed the brand also gained great success overseas in countries such as UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Nepal and Iraq.

The brand is known for its western wear such as dresses, tunics, trousers, skirts and much more. No matter the style or design, you will find unique creations on the brand’s online portal to shop from. You can be a part of recent fashion trends without burning a whole in your pocket. What we love is that their collection is more semi-formal, so you can wear it to work and for a party after. If you're wearing 109•F casually, girl, you've got style!

We love their collection of printed tunics starting at INR 550 only. Their collection of maxi dresses starts at INR 850, and can help you steal the show at any occasion. 109•F also offers a great winter collection. We love their collection of bold bomber jackets starting at INR 1,000 and their long turtle neck sweaters starting at INR 850. You can find their clothing items in several different colours and sizes.