Bookmark This List Of 24/7 Medical Stores In Pune
Wellness Forever
Spread across 20 locations in the city, it is one of the most reliable and trusted medical stores in the city open 24x7 in a bigger space. They also have an online presence from where you can order medicines expecting a rapid delivery. All medicines here come with a Wellness Forever Guarantee tag stating that all medicines are purchased on 100% bills. They are always well stocked in everything and the trained pharmacists at the counter will be the best help in the hour of need. You can also find food stuff, skin care products and other toiletries.
Krishna Medical Store
This medical store in Gururaj Society, Kothrud is at your disposal round the clock. Part of the Krishna Hospital, this store provides with all the necessary pharmaceuticals, toiletries and other products. With all the domestic and international brands, they are always well stocked.
Noble Plus
You will find this store in Aundh, Sanewadi, where medical facilities are rendered round the clock to provide quality and availability of all kinds of imported and domestic medical products. The outlet offers medicines manufactured by reputed brands and companies, which are compatible, consistent and approved by FDA/ FSSAI. Besides pharma, they have preventive care and health supplements apart from domestic and international brands of nutraceuticals, vitamins and fitness supplements.
Poona Hospital Medical Store
Situated in Sadashiv Peth, near Alka Talkies, the medical store is placed inside the Poona Hospital campus but on the outer side for easy access. They have trusted brands in medicinal drugs, as chemists, with pharmaceuticals and surgical equipments. They also have baby care products and skin care products with other necessities like diapers and sanitary napkins. Open 24x7, they all have the domestic and international brands at their disposal, but a prescription is a must.
E Superstore
A store in Viman Nagar, exactly opposite to Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication, this store all keeps medicines round the clock in addition to their general store and a cafe. You can always find cheaper and better alternatives to your expensive brand items and the people at the counter will always suggest you with a better option. It is very helpful for the nearby residents and students as it is a highly students prone area.
