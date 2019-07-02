Sip On 7 Different Flavoured Garam Chai Ki Piyali In Pune

There is an age-old small eatery in Kasba Peth and it is known for its ultimate Puneri basundi chaha (Marathi term for tea). Sai Snacks Centre in Pawale Chowk is known for its strong basundi tea which is priced at just INR 10. It is made up of just milk and tea-leaves. The milk is boiled to such an extent that it needs no sugar or any other condiments. If you are a fan of kadak chai, this place is a must go.

