Friday Is Back? This New Party Place In Kharadi Can't Be Missed At All!

Have you come across a situation where you are totally confused about a hangout/party place to visit, where if the food is good, the service is not or the service is good, the ambience/ music is not or everything is good but the cost is not? Well, enter Hackers! Located in Kharadi, in the same building as Texas Tower, this newly opened rooftop place is the new spot to go. Open till wee hours, this is the perfect spot to shake a leg, hang and chill. Great food and great beverages, all at very reasonable prices and great service. They have a discotheque and separate seating to soothe all your needs. I was especially impressed with their food. Chicken Skewers which pan seared and succulent. Chicken Angara was extra tender and marinated with the right amount of spices was just extraordinary and the Hara-Bhara kebab was just one of the best vegetarian kebabs I had ever tasted. I did find the Chicken satay had large pieces which can be reduced. In mains, I tried the Murg Lahori, which had a yellow creamy gravy, with chicken keema & chunks of chicken pieces with Tandoori Roti. The chicken was a tad dry which can happen in gravy but nonetheless, absolutely filling and lip-smacking. I tried the Whiskey sour, which goes wrong often despite being a classic drink but was refreshing and potent. I recommend you visit the place if you seek all of the above and definitely if you have an after-party in mind. Cheers!