Metallic Jars To Odessa Mirrors: This Home Decor Studio Is All About Sophistication

Planning to style up your home with uber chic elements? We found a perfect address for you. Named Address Home, it is a one-of-a-kind home decor store in Kalyani Nagar. The designs are sharp, edgy, chic and sophisticated. If you are someone who loves minimalism, check out the store and thank us later. Talking about the furniture pieces, they are edgy and modern. If you are looking for a perfect piece to fill that empty corner of your home, you will love the side tables with a marble top and sleek golden border. You can also check out their two-surface bar tables as well. From rich upholstery to cushions, you can find it all here. You will love the silk cushion sets that instantly add royalty to your sofa or bed. You will also get silk bed runners. We loved the gigantic Odessa mirrors and Verona consoles for the empty wall. You can also deck up your space with these metallic ensembles. From giant pots, bowls, jugs, vases, and frames, you are sorted with your decor game. European candlesticks is yet another item you must check out. The price range is a bit expensive but the regal designs make up for it. Light up your rooms with the minimalistic lamps and lanterns. For someone who likes it neat, you will love the products. Drop by their outlet and check out their collection.