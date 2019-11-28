Calling all adventure junkies! Whether you're an expert or a novice, there's some thrill in activities like rappelling, bungee jumping, rock climbing and others. We found spots where you can go and indulge in adventure sports and activities and get that adrenaline pumping.
Challenge Yourself At These Adventure Sports & Activities Near Pune
Bungee Jumping
One of the most exciting, gripping, action-packed adventure sports that will put to test your love for challenges is bungee jumping. Not everybody has the guts to literally see in the eyes of danger and still manage to conquer it. If you are daring enough, we urge you to go bungee jumping at Della Adventures, around 65 km from Pune, in Lonavala. Jump from a height of 45m and let yourself loose in the air and let gravity take its course. Enjoy this sport at INR 1500 per person.
Waterfall Rappelling
Waterfalls are one of the most scenic views, one of the best places to enjoy yourselves playing under the water with your gang. But imagine climbing it down, on the wet surfaces, water getting thrown at you with a gushing speed and strong force. Sounds electrifying enough, right? The waterfall at Madhe Ghat is the perfect place to indulge in this challenging escapade. Here, you have to rappel down 120 feet with the water drenching you completely and adding up to the difficulty level. It is packed with high level of adventure, just 56 km away from Pune and costing you INR 800 per person.
Rock Climbing
Rock climbing may not look like a real adventure, especially the artificial one, but it does give you an adrenaline rush and thrill. Scaling the steep, vertical height is a task. There are many centres in Pune that train the amateurs, but we suggest rock climbing at Malshej Ghat, especially during the winter season. The difficulty level is not so high, hence the new players can have a great experience. Situated around 120 km from Pune, you can have this experience at around INR 400 per person.
Kayaking
Kayaking in Kundalika is an experience sure to rush your adrenaline. Kundalika being the fastest river in the south, it is a perfect place to enjoy the swift water currents. Wear the vital gear and plunge into the river for a good 30-minute rowing, just by yourself or with maximum one more person. So it’s one of the favourites adventure sports for couples. Row through those calm waters, sometimes a little swift, surrounded by picturesque forests in Kolad, 113 kms away from Pune at just INR 450 per person.
Paragliding
Fly over the abundant, flourishing flora and fauna like a bird with paragliding at Kamshet. With a high level of adventure and thrill involved, this place is around 45 kms from Pune. Breathe in the cool air, the wind brushing past strongly across your face as you glide in the sky with panoramic views of natural beauty sprouting at every nook and corner. No prerequisites are required for this activity. Just go, register and enjoy yourself in the arms of nature, quite literally at around INR 3,000 per person. Pre-booking can be a better option to impede the queues.
