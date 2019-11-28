Challenge Yourself At These Adventure Sports & Activities Near Pune

Waterfalls are one of the most scenic views, one of the best places to enjoy yourselves playing under the water with your gang. But imagine climbing it down, on the wet surfaces, water getting thrown at you with a gushing speed and strong force. Sounds electrifying enough, right? The waterfall at Madhe Ghat is the perfect place to indulge in this challenging escapade. Here, you have to rappel down 120 feet with the water drenching you completely and adding up to the difficulty level. It is packed with high level of adventure, just 56 km away from Pune and costing you INR 800 per person.