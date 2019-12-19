Practice Your Bowling Skills Or Compete With Your Friends At This Arcade!

When you are tired of partying or hanging out at bars, there is a lot more you can do to have fun with your friends. Amoeba’s bowling alley in Amanora mall is where everyone has practiced their bowling skills. As one of the first chains of bowling alleys in India, the Pune one in Amanora has been around for a long time. It is the best way to spend some time with your friends or a great ice breaker on a first date. The bowling alley has 14 lanes, each of which can be enjoyed by a group of maximum of 8 people. A game per person here on weekdays would cost you INR 200 and on weekends it would cost you INR 250. You can rent out bowling shoes and socks at the bowling alley itself, near the payment counters.

Considering the affordable rates, the bowling alley tends to get a little crowded sometimes. If you don’t like waiting, then head over to their arcade area. Along with the old-school arcade games, they also have games that will give you a ticket that can be exchanged for gifts. From your classic games like Basketball, Deal Or No Deal and air hockey, to several versions of slot machines and other nostalgic. You can normally get pencils, sharpeners or other stationery from the tickets but if you are one of those who scores millions of tickets every time they visit an arcade then you might walk away with something much bigger.