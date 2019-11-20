Are you looking for a place where you can eat authentic Andhra-Kerala food? I found this ultimate place just near my office. This place is called "The coconut Tree and Bar and Kitchen" offers a wide range of seafood, chicken, and veg preparations from South India. The owner herself chooses all the spices and modifies the recipes too suit your taste buds. I had a really great experience at this place as I love seafood. The ambiance is just perfect for your great dine inexperience. Staff is really courteous, I would like to mention the name of the person who attended us. His name is Edward and he is really helpful. What I ordered- Tribal shakkus Bambo ghee roast chicken Chicken dhagakabab Surmai kenala ghee roast Chicken rajmandi Wayanat pomfret curry Appam Malinga ghee dosa Neer dosa Solkadi Magai paan kulfi Everything was just perfect, I like my food to be over spicy, So I instructed the chef and he made it just the way I wanted it to be. So kudos ! Yummy food and had an amazing time. Try it out, guys..
Missing Andhra-Kerala Food? Head Here Right Now!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
