If you think, Westend Mall in Aundh is just about clothing stores and food joints, you are absolutely wrong! There are so many stores that are offering irresistible discounts but are not clothing shops. From lingerie to accessories, cosmetics to home decor and utilities, these stores are all about awesome lifestyle products. Stop by to see for yourself.
Zivame To Onestop: Stores You Must Check Out
Ximi Vogue
Good news for those who love all things quirky? Korea's popular lifestyle brand Ximi Vogue has opened their second outlet inside Westend Mall and we cannot be happier. From eclectic home decor accessories such as organisers, boxes, cookware and cutlery to accessories such as bags, hair clips and more, you will find it all. You will totally crush on the cute stationery and stuffed animals. They are running inaugural discounts and you must rush to the store to avail them.
Onestop
From classy cutlery to kitchenware, Onestop is actually a one-stop destination to score all the elegant classic home and kitchen appliances and accessories. Make your dinnertime fun with attractive dinner sets and tea-sets. If you are setting up a kitchen from scratch, check out their range of air-tight storage containers and boxes. They are offering irresistible discounts on China and dinner sets.
The Body Shop
Up your skin-care game with products from The Body Shop situated on the ground floor of the mall. Monsoon is here and so is the store's tempting sale where they offer a whopping 50 per cent on selected products. Find exquisite body butters, creams, lotions, mists and makeup products such as liners, lipsticks etc and creams that will glam up your look and protect it from harmful agents. Their signature wellness hampers make for a perfect gift too!
Lavie
Say bags and think Lavie. The exclusive bag store is known for its eclectic bag collection. Quirky, elegant, posh, cute - the adjectives will fall short if you start describing the slings, totes, handbags from this brand. It's raining offers and grab your favourite handbag in your favourite shade for a flat 50 per cent off! Bag it!
Zivame
Sultry and tasteful - you will be mesmerised with the lingerie of Zivame. Get cool lingerie sets as well as intimate clothing from this brand, which is a melange of style and comfort. You will also find cute collection of comfy nightwear and trendy gym lingerie. They are currently offering a 50 per cent on some of the pieces and we cannot wait for you lovely ladies to stock up.
