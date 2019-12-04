The Secret Of Authentic Chinese Cuisine Only At This Outlet

For when you want to feast on some authentic Chinese cuisine, Mainland China is the ideal place and its a heaven for Chinese food lovers. I was dazzled by the cooking techniques to the balancing of the flavours of the dishes served at this place. The comfortable and elegant appeal of the restaurant, spacious and comfortable seating arrangements to the impressive interiors and not to forget the delicious Chines spread, this place has everything sorted! Honestly, each dish prepared by the Chef aimed to provide a wholesome 'culinary experience'. Had the good fortune of meeting him and conversing with him. So moving over to the food here is a glimpse of the dishes that impressed me. So let us begin with the food journey which included delicious appetizers such as Crispy Vegetables with Assorted Pepper, Drums of Heaven-Shandong Style. ▶The Crispy Vegetables with Assorted Pepper had crisp and batter-fried assorted veggies tossed in luscious, seasoned spices and sauce. Nothing could be better than that! ▶Drums of Heaven-Shandong Style, oh well a slight twist is given to your ordinary chicken lollipop. Honestly, the aroma, rich taste and the sauce added made the chicken more succulent. It's said that Mainland China has its menu carefully crafted keeping in mind local tastes and the Eight Treasure Soup which I tired won my heart! This soup consisted of mushrooms, carrots, other seasonal veggies, tender chicken pieces and overall it was quite creamy and truly irresistible! Moving over to the Dimsums and Baos, this is a must-have a thing when you drop by Mainland China. So went ahead and ordered Thai Style Vegetable Dumplings and honestly for a vegetarian savoury treat, one must try these delicious Thai steamed dumplings. The next dish Chicken Basil Siu Mai was bursting out with flavours and freshness. The amount of chicken filling and the overall taste was just scrumptious! And not to forget the Jiang's Chilli Cottage Cheese Bao and Chicken Katsu Bao were tasty. It was soft and fluffy steamed baos which I thoroughly enjoyed having. And so finally it was our time to dig into the mains with a relish. There are few dishes which are so good at some places that spread from word of mouth and I heard a lot about Chilli Oyster and Spicy Hunan served here. So Let me give you a short glimpse of it: ▶Chicken Chilly Oyster-Chicken in oyster sauce is different from other dishes, it has a very different taste, which I like the most. This dish was mouthwatering, had soft scrumptious chicken pieces which were cooked with perfection and well garnished! Tasted quite well with mixed veg fried rice. ▶Chicken Spicy Hunan-The Hunan chicken had soft sliced chicken pieces with mixed veggies in a savoury and slightly spicy sauce. It was quite tasty. ▶Stir-Fried Chinese Greens with Garlic-A simple, flavorful dish with veggies slightly fried. The meal ended on a sweet note with Coconut Rolls with Honey Butter Sauce. The taste of the coconut roll is still fresh in my mind. Do try out the desserts, they are worth it. Needless to say, with extremely hospitable and caring staff, great decor this place justifies your experience and is a great junction to come along with your friends and family to gorge onto some delicious Chinese cuisine.