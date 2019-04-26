Get All Your Grooming, Skincare & Make-Up Supplies Under One Roof In Kalyani Nagar

We discovered a cosmetics store in Kalyani Nagar that has a variety of everyday grooming and make-up products for both men and women. You have got to check out Beautique Cosmetics that offers multiple options to choose from.

The store is pretty huge compared to multiple cosmetics stores in the city. It has two parts, a ground floor and a first floor. If you are anywhere above 5’5”, you would have to crouch on the first floor section.

The store is very well organised and you can easily spot for anything that you need. Form their various sections, you can find a variety of soaps, shampoos (they also have shampoos that are used for treatment purposes), lipsticks, eyeliners and other essentials.

They stock up on a few high-end brands of soaps such as Khaadi, Cosa, The Body Shop, Ustraa, Forest Essentials, Bath and Body Works among others. When it comes to Khaadi products, you can find body lotions, shampoos, face wash, toners, moisturisers and others. If you are too impatient to wait for an online order of Ustraa or Beardo products, head down to this store and shop them here.

When it comes to cosmetics, Beautique has everything under the Sun. Foundations, BB cream, lipstick, highlighters, eyeliners and many other cosmetics that you need. We loved the shades that they offer in Nykaa nail lacquers. Along with cosmetics, you will also find a huge variety of your make-up tools: brushes, eyelash curlers, puffs, hair brushes and other application tools.

Beautique Cosmetics also has a good range of perfumes, deodorants and colognes. For your strong fragrances like Brut to the mild ones from David Off, you can find it all under one roof.