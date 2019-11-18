Chocolate To Pani Puri: These Paan Shops Have The Quirkiest Flavours To Try

A little difficult to locate, this paanwala is based right next to hotel Roopali on F.C.Road since a decade. He has set up his small little stall on a decent sized table, where you’ll always find him washing the fresh green, soft betel leaves, filling them and dipping them in hot chocolate before adding the sweet, toffee cherry on the top. Each costing about INR 20, all the paans are neatly arranged according to their flavour. He has been selling 8 types of paans, mainly sweet with coconut while some with tobacco. If you want to add sweetness, just help yourself with the sugar syrup kept on the side.