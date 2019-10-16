From antiques and lights to accessories or apparel - whatever your need, there’s a market in Pune that can offer a solution. Right from cheap fashion at FC Road, to books and stationery supplies on a budget at ABC, shop at these markets for everything you need, without burning a hole in your pocket.
Head To These Flea Markets In Pune For A Budget Buy
From antiques and lights to accessories or apparel - whatever your need, there’s a market in Pune that can offer a solution. Right from cheap fashion at FC Road, to books and stationery supplies on a budget at ABC, shop at these markets for everything you need, without burning a hole in your pocket.
FC Road
F.C Road is a shopoholic's paradise. As soon as you take the turn from J.M Road, you have lines of street shops selling everything you need. From western casuals, shoes, bags and junk jewellery to other knick-knacks and accessorise. This market is popular for shopping on a budget and you can score a lot of clothes for college or a holiday. From mojaris to Kolhapuris, rain chappals to stylish heels, the shops at this flea market have it all. Head a little off and shop for earrings, necklaces, rings and a whole bunch of accessories and phone covers in Hong Kong lane. If you set a budget of INR 1000, we bet you are going to come out with more thand three outfit options.
For Diwali, pick up jhumkas, ethnic stoles, or ethnic footwear. You'll have to wear your bargaining skills on your sleeve and also scout a bit. But you're definitely going to save a lot by not going to a mall.
Juna Bazaar
Get antiques like gramophones, old telephones, door knobs and a whole bunch of other stuff at Juna Bazaar. It’s a collector’s paradise, but even if you aren’t one, you’ll get a lot of cheap stuff to add an old-worldly charm to your home. But you’ll also find more functional items like skewers that you can buy to grill occasionally, brass home furnishings, jewellery boxes and tools as well. Please note that Juna Bazaar functions only on Wednesdays and Sundays so make sure you plan out your trip before hand. Read our recommendation to know what we bought from the market.
For Diwali, if you're looking to add something to your home, you can do that on a budget from here. Just remember it's open only two days of the week.
Appa Balwant Chowk
Whether you’re looking for cheap textbooks, second-hand novels at a cheap price and even all kinds of stationery right from basic supplies for home and school to art and office supplies. Better known as ABC, the old market is every local’s go-to place to shop when they’re studying. You can also sell your old textbooks and earn back a part of the amount. We’ve scored planners, organisers, to-do lists and more. Make a note that on Mondays, this market is shut.
For Diwali you can buy new planners and organisers to start the new year in a new way.
Tapkir Galli
Where else will you shop for lights for Diwali? Light up your home with fairy lights, chandeliers and lamps from this market. Known to be Pune’s electric street, you’ll score any kind of light you need. Right from a string of bulbs, to fairy light trails sold by the metre, LED lights you can just glue onto materials and even different shaped bulbs and whatnot that you’ll get at a host of different stores. On the 25th of every month, all stores in this area are shut. Even they need a holiday right?
Tulshibaug
You can score cheap shoes and apparel here, for sure. But this old market is a trove for cheap home-decor too. You can score durries by the kilo, jute lamps, earrings, antique home accessories and a lot more. You’ll easily leave the market with things you bought for as little as INR 10 or even INR 100. Check out our recommendation to know what we bought from here.
Comments (0)