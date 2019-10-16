Head To These Flea Markets In Pune For A Budget Buy

F.C Road is a shopoholic's paradise. As soon as you take the turn from J.M Road, you have lines of street shops selling everything you need. From western casuals, shoes, bags and junk jewellery to other knick-knacks and accessorise. This market is popular for shopping on a budget and you can score a lot of clothes for college or a holiday. From mojaris to Kolhapuris, rain chappals to stylish heels, the shops at this flea market have it all. Head a little off and shop for earrings, necklaces, rings and a whole bunch of accessories and phone covers in Hong Kong lane. If you set a budget of INR 1000, we bet you are going to come out with more thand three outfit options.



For Diwali, pick up jhumkas, ethnic stoles, or ethnic footwear. You'll have to wear your bargaining skills on your sleeve and also scout a bit. But you're definitely going to save a lot by not going to a mall.