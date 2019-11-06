Teetotallers, Sip On The Best Mocktails In Pune

Happy hours will always be an attractive and foremost factor for the ones who enjoy great liquor. But what if there are happy hours for the non-drinkers too? And the wish is granted as Classic Rock Coffee Co. has special happy hours till 9pm everyday for their mocktail audience. Also coming in pitchers, their handcrafted, in-house recipes will serve you some of the quirkiest recipes. Rejoice if you’re a coffee lover, they have mocktails with infused coffee and all of them are a must try. We suggest you to try their 'amadeus', 'like a virgin' and 'black cat'. One will have to pay approximately INR 2,000 for two people.