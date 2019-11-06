Its so boring to just sit around sipping soft drinks when your gang of friends enjoy cocktails, handcrafted beer and all the alcohol beverages any bar has to offer. So for teetotallers, we've found the best mocktails in Pune. So, you too can sip on a fancy drink.
Teetotallers, Sip On The Best Mocktails In Pune
Classic Rock Cafe Co.
Happy hours will always be an attractive and foremost factor for the ones who enjoy great liquor. But what if there are happy hours for the non-drinkers too? And the wish is granted as Classic Rock Coffee Co. has special happy hours till 9pm everyday for their mocktail audience. Also coming in pitchers, their handcrafted, in-house recipes will serve you some of the quirkiest recipes. Rejoice if you’re a coffee lover, they have mocktails with infused coffee and all of them are a must try. We suggest you to try their 'amadeus', 'like a virgin' and 'black cat'. One will have to pay approximately INR 2,000 for two people.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Eternia Rooftop
This beautifully located and designed rooftop restaurant is a go-to place to enjoy some fingerlicking, toothsome delicacies. With the prettiest plated desserts and shakes, the food is mouthwatering and how. Their another charismatic factor is their cocktail. Even though they don’t serve a huge array, what they serve is delectable. A must try is their 'cranberry tomato spice', which is like a 'virgin mary', but with a twist. Also sip the 'melon cubes', comprising fresh melon cubes, infused with brown sugar and mint and topped with apple juice. A meal for two should cost around INR 1,800.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Urban Foundry
With their revamped menu, some really lip-smacking delicacies have been added, mainly a combination of Indian and continental cuisine. But what is also interesting, is their mocktail range. Named as the 'toddlers' section, their array is really captivating and eccentric. A mix and match of cuisines is sharply reflected in their mocktail range too. We recommend you to try their 'virgin narangi', 'masala coke' which is coke infused with spices, 'chatpata float' and 'tuf d-tox'. Average cost for two will round up to INR 1,500 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Tales & Spirits
A vibrant, lively cafe and bar, they have gained popularity as one of the best Continental servers with a wide range of handcrafted beers and cocktails. But another feather in the cap are their mocktails. They have a range of distinctive mocktails, with gracious permutations and combinations across ingredients. From the classics like 'virgin mojito', 'virgin sangria', 'safe sex on the beach', they also have their in-house curated and developed mocktails like 'T&S virgin beer', 'T&S brain freezer' and 'raw mango cooler' to name a few. We suggest you to try their 'activated charcoal lemonade' and 'jupiter fizz' that will tingle your tongue. A meal for two people without alcohol would cost you around INR 1500.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Laa Unico
A place to exercise your love for Italian food, Laa Unico is a vegetarian Italian restaurant. It's perfect for a quaint date night spot, even if your date is a non-drinker because their mocktails are a must-try. They serve the classics and the ingredients hit your buds the instant you sip it. We suggest you to try the 'baileys', a perfect blend of vanilla ice-cream and Irish coffee with traditional recipe, nice n naughty, where the lychee flavour plays a fantastic role and also the summer breeze, a perfect blend of fruit juices. A meal for two can cost around INR 1500.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Comments (0)