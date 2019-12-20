This Wedding Season Look Your Best From Blancora!

Blancora is a fashion lover dream turned into reality for every female in the city. The collection is high fashion yet affordable. Without burning a hole in your pocket you can walk to that brunch, wedding, dinner, baby shower, party, housewarming or any occasion, making those heads turn with the uniqueness of the outfits that this brand offers. Situated in Salisbury Park, the studio is very cute and cosy, that you would love being in while you pick up or get your outfit designed. Sneh Nandu is amazing with her work and will work with you to get you just the kind of outfit you need and will go an extra mile to make sure you fall in love with it. Her collection is just as versatile as her. She is not only great with Indian and Western but will give you just the perfect contemporary blend of the two if you like that. Their designs look classy from head to toe! From pastels and subtle hues to bold and bright the shades of the collection are scintillating. The amalgamation of freshness, class, high fashion, comfort and affordability that this brand offers is simply amazing. I wanted a dress for the homecoming party of my son. After delivering my son, this was the first time I was going to my home from my parent's place and my in-laws had arranged a homecoming party for their grandson. After pregnancy, the woman’s body goes through a lot of changes. Sneh designed a beautiful outfit keeping everything in mind and just made my day! The work was subtle so that it does not hurt the baby at all. I got nothing but compliments by every single guest that day!