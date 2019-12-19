Perk Up Your Floors & Walls With Carpets & Wallpapers From This Home Store

If you are moving-in into a new house and don’t have the time to fix the walls or floor, We’ve found a solution. Head to Carpet World on M.G. Road and choose from over 100 varieties of carpets and wallpapers.

A humble shop with over 100 varieties of handloom carpets in various designs, there's a lot to choose from from their vast collection. It is best to inform the salesperson what your budget is, before you dive into the heaps of carpets lying around the store. The store has smartly divided carpets for different budgets and sizes.

At Carpet World, you can find traditional Kashmiri carpets in various sizes. The carpets are made using traditional weaving techniques and patterns and look royal. The prices for their traditional rugs start at INR 2000 and vary based on the size and intricacy of the design. Apart from traditional designs, the store also has modern fake fur rugs. These rugs are priced at INR 600.

The store also customises carpets. If you are not a fan of traditional designs, you can get a modern one made here. However, the custom carpets are priced as per the design, size and material you want. The base price for customised carpets starts at INR 3000.

The store also has a large collection of wallpapers. You can select from single-toned wallpapers, minimally designed, elaborate ones and also with cartoons for your kid’s bedroom. The prices of these wallpapers starts at INR 500.