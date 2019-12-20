Check Out This One-Stop Shop For All Your Gardening Needs!

Whether you want to plant a couple of beautiful flowering plants in your balcony or set up a huge garden in front of your house, Jagtap Nursery caters to all your needs. Located near Seasons Mall in Magarpatta, this is a huge nursery with a large variety of plant species, which are organized very well into various categories such as kitchen plants, mosquito repellent plants, ornamental plants, bonsai and several others. They have well-trained staff who give you a tour of the nursery and explain various sections. You can ask them specific questions and you're sure to get a lot of information. They also sell a variety of colourful pots, gardening equipment, fertilizers, etc. There's another section of the same nursery that deals with artificial plants for home decor and also real flowers like lilies, roses, carnation and bouquets. It is also a romantic place to take your date to if he/she is a plant lover!