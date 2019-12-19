Check Into This Cozy Pet-Friendly Cottage In Hadashi That Has A View Of The Tikona Fort

Hadashi, a beautiful village in Mulshi district is just an hour's drive from Pune and it has beautiful home stays that you could book for a weekend. We checked into a comfortable cottage and we cannot be happier. Experience a memorable stay at Cozy Cottage, which is true to its name and has a view of the Tikona Fort.

The cottage was spacious and priced at INR 3000 per night. The property was pet-friendly so we could have fun with our doggo. And, the location is such that many tourist attractions and markets are in the vicinity. If you are a group of six, or more, check into this place and have the dream getaway that you always wanted.

The cottage is well-equipped with a kitchen that has a larder full of groceries. There is a huge garden where you can take a stroll with your pets, jog, exercise or simply relax. There is a gazebo too, where you can enjoy the view of the serene lake across the street. And, there are cycles on the property, which you can ride within the premises or even take out (with prior permission only).

We simply love the cottage's wood and brick structure as it gives a feel of an old hut right out of a fairytale. When venturing out, make a point to visit the famous Hadashi Dam, Tikona Fort, and the divine Hadashi Temple, which is also an architectural marvel.