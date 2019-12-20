Read, Relax And Shop: This Crossword Outlet At SGS Mall Will Make All You Bibliophiles Happy!

What better way to spend a boring day than teleporting to a different world? Isn’t that what books do to you? (We know it’s a little dramatic but you know it’s true!) If you are a bibliophile then we are sure at least once in your life you have gone inside a Crossword and spent some time just lost in books. The Crossword at SGS Mall is one of the oldest in the city and has one of the best collection of books and other stationary.

From fiction to nonfiction, encyclopaedias, biographies and coffee table books, you will find it all here. All the new releases come to this Crossword before most of the other outlets and you will always find a section of this outlet on sale. You can buy classics like William Shakespeare’s Merchant Of Venice and Harry Potter books for less than INR 300. They also have a section of DVDs and music CDs as well of all the latest releases and old classics. If you are looking for some stationery, you will get them too! Choose from hand made planners, journals and notebooks starting at INR 150 only. You can also get some fancy mugs, photo frames and other small curios here starting at INR 200-if you are looking to get some fun gift items.