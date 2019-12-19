Get A Customised T-Shirt From This Studio At F.C. Road

Bored of the mundane quotes and prints on t-shirts? Head to Decorated Fashion in Sagar Arcade and get yourself some off-beat t-shirts, caps, stickers and much more. The simple and humble store which is on the first floor of the said shopping arcade, has very few options if you want to on the spot. Since the store's major focus is on customisation, their lack of readymade t-shirts make us believe in the uniqueness of each and every piece. The store offers printing on all possible fabrics. You can get cloth-sneakers, t-shirts, shirts, badges and much more printed with cool and quirky prints from them. There are two ways to go about the printing. You can provide them with a plain t-shirt, share your design and get it printed for INR 250. The other way is that you ask them to source the t-shirt and then share your design and get it printed. This will cost you around INR 450 depending upon the quality of the t-shirt asked and the print demanded. Along with t-shirts, you can also get hoodies printed. They also print birthday slashes. The coolest part about this store is that they also provide glow-in-the-dark prints. And if that's not going to be different at a party, we don't know what else would be. Along with such prints, they also do printing in sparkle. Since its the World Cup season, you can also get a unique jersey printed from them. The store also prints bags. However, since bag surfaces are a little difficult to print on. It might cost you a little extra.