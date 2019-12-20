Eden Gardens For Delicious Bengali Food & More!

Eden Gardens: I have visited this place which is located in Kharadi and being a Bengali owner they are keeping Bengali foods lot's of verity and you can simply enjoy dinner with your family and friend. The ambience is very beautiful. You can feel that you are in the West Bengal. If you are a Bengali you can understand the pain of not getting proper Bengali food outside of Bengal and it's really sad. But thanks to some Bengali people who can understand that pain and open Bengali restaurants. One of the best places if not the best to have Bengali cuisine. They have a large variety of traditional Bengali food and it's extremely pocket-friendly. The ambience is nice and the waiters are extremely courteous. If you crave for Bengali food then this place is a must-visit. We had : Fish Chili basil, Chicken gondhoraj kebab, Motorshuti Chenaboda (paneer peas ), Peas kachori, Plain rice, Bengali sweet pulao, Kosha mangsho (mutton), Daab chingri (coconut prawn curry), Dhonepata chicken ( coriander chicken), Rosogolla (Rasgulla), Payesh (kheer), Masala cold drink it was an authentic Bengali food and taste were amazing.