Fashion Emergency? Score Your Party And Casual Wear From This Store

Come Saturday night, all we need is a party. If you're looking to put away all that panic of deciding what to wear, we have a solution for you. Located in Aundh, Wink should be your go-to place for trendy and quirky outfits. Be it casual tops, dresses or even gowns - they have a collection to die for. The best part, everything is priced reasonably. For a quick fix, bag yourself a nice top and you're good to go. Full sleeves to off shoulders and crop tops, you have plenty of chic options to choose from. No kidding, all these are priced at flat INR 300. Starting INR 500, they offer both daily and party-wear dresses. If you're eyeing something casual and comfy, do check out their selection of jumpsuits. Off shoulders, cold shoulders and one shoulder - you name the style and they have a gown ready for you. Starting from INR 1000, these will be your best bet for a glitzy evening or party.