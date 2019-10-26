It's festive time! And while your home will be bright with lamps, lights and whatnot, you need to amp up your wardrobe too. Get into the festive mood with bright colours, desi designs that will make you look cool, colourful and geared up for fun.
Brighten Up Festivities With These Colourful Outfits
Mirror Embellished Jacket Kurti With Digital Print Palazzos Set
Add some contrast to your wardrobe with this printed palazzo set. The embellished jacket glams up the outfit for the festivities, the print plays with a lot of colour, bringing the entire outfit together. We love this outfit because it would make anyone very put together. Paired with oxidised jewellery and Kolhapuri-style chappals (which you'll get several variations of on Shop too), this kurta palazzo set will make you look the desi girl you are.
Plaid Gold Foil Printed Yellow Kurta
If you need a bit of a casual outfit, this foil printed kurta will brighten up a dull event. Its simplicity combined with the bright yellow will instantly put you in a happy mood. If you're visiting friends or relatives over the festive season, you can wear this kurta with jeans, salwar, churidar or palazzos and be on your merry way to have fun.
Printed Sleeves Mustard Flared Co-Ord Set
If edgy is your style, this co-ord set is what you need in your wardrobe. The flared tunic and pant set by Lacuna comes in a lovely mustard colour and is minimal with its print, keep it only on the sleeve. You can obviously wear this just as a dress on an average day. But for the festival season, pair it with boots (like the model) to keep your edge intact. If you'd rather look coy, then juttis will do the trick.
Ethnic Ajrakh Handblock Printed Maxi Blue Dress
Keep things simple, silly. There's nothing more colourful and fun like ajrakh. Turn this maxi blue dress into a kurta and pair it with simple palazzos or a churidar. Bohemian Dream's dresses are so comfortable that you can run around in them to get all the work done on the day of a festival. And, all the colours on this dress will put you in a happy and bright mood.
Gold Floral Printed Kurta With Palazzos and Dupatta Set
Who doesn't love a salwar kurta set where you can be dramatic all day with a dupatta by your side. This gold floral printed kurta and palazzos by ZNX4EVER is so colourful. The cotton outfit is going to ensure you're comfortable and free to meet and greet relatives, friends and extended family for a lot of fun. The palazzos and the kurta hace the same print, making this a complete outfit.
