Brighten Up Festivities With These Colourful Outfits

If edgy is your style, this co-ord set is what you need in your wardrobe. The flared tunic and pant set by Lacuna comes in a lovely mustard colour and is minimal with its print, keep it only on the sleeve. You can obviously wear this just as a dress on an average day. But for the festival season, pair it with boots (like the model) to keep your edge intact. If you'd rather look coy, then juttis will do the trick.