Grab A Console Before It’s Game Over At These Gaming Places In Pune

Offering a range of gaming options, Smaaash is where you can head to the arcade and play super bike, pea shooter, storm racer and more. You’ll find some familiar games, for sure. If an arcade doesn’t please you, play pool, laser tag, football, bowling, have a dance off or strap on VR glasses and escape to the jungle or walk the plank and more. Smaaash has a lot of weekend, group and corporate offers too.

