Who doesn't love dressing up in easy clothes that are high on comfort, trendy and still rooted? The Co-Founder of The Table in Colaba, Mumbai, Gauri's days are always busy. And, Mumbai's hot weather means you need something that you can wear all day and not have to worry much. That's why, we love this look that's sure to inspire many people to shop local...
Sombre & Bright: We Love Gauri's Indo-Fusion Look
Pleated Hem Round Neck Button Down Midi Dress
This button down midi is hands-down our favourite - it looks great on your days off as well as on festive work days (like this whole month). This local brand, Abhisti is #selfmade and doing wonders with their Indian-fusion wear, well-fitted to the Indian body type.
Criss-Cross Strap Slides
Another alternative is this pair or criss-cross strap slippers in a sunshine yellow colour. This pair is by Blue Baksa and is made with high-quality faux leather. If you're one to prefer faux leather, this is a great alternative! And, still keeps that 'pop of colour' element alive, doesn't it?
